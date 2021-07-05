Unpacking The 100-Year History Of The Chinese Communist Party
As the Chinese Communist Party turns 100 this month, NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with historian Andy B. Liu about the mark it's made on the country.Full Article
Since the formation of the People’s Republic of China, the Communist Party has sought to control China’s tumultuous history.
Chinese president says only the Communist Party could ‘save’ China and that people and party cannot be separated.