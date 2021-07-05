Suspected Russian Cybercriminals Demand $70 Million In Massive Ransomware Attack

(RFE/RL) — Suspected Russian-speaking cybercriminals behind what may be the largest ransomware attack to date have demanded $70 million in Bitcoin in exchange for a decryption tool as companies and security experts continued to assess the extent of damage.
Cybersecurity experts believe thousands of victims in at least 17...
