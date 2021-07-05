Gwen Stefani Confirms Marriage to Blake Shelton With Photos of Their "Dream" Wedding
Two days after saying "I do," Gwen Stefani took to social media to share a glimpse inside her and Blake Shelton's "dream" wedding ceremony.Full Article
The first official photos from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding are here and they are all things dreamy. The singers took..
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly tied the knot.