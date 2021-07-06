An-26 crashes into rock in Kamchatka, all 28 on board reported dead

The Antonov An-26 aircraft may have crashed in Kamchatka because of strong gushes of side wind, deputy director of Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise Sergei Gorb said, RIA Novosti reports. According to Gorb, the plane crashed into a coastal rock from the direction of the sea, even though the rock was not part of its landing trajectory. Most of the plane wreckage was found on the coastal strip at the foot of the rock, whereas parts of the nose part of the aircraft were found in the sea.