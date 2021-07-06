Britney Spears’ Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Resigns As Singer Weighs Retirement
Published
EXCLUSIVE: Larry Rudolph, the longtime manager of Britney Spears, has resigned as more controversy swirls over the pop singer’s...Full Article
Published
EXCLUSIVE: Larry Rudolph, the longtime manager of Britney Spears, has resigned as more controversy swirls over the pop singer’s...Full Article
Larry Rudolph wrote that his "services are no longer needed" as Britney had been "voicing her intention to officially retire," the..
Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph has resigned, citing the singer's "intention to officially retire" as his reason for..