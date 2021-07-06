All 28 people on board killed after missing Russian plane crashes into sea
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. Olga Mokhireva, the mayor of Palana, was among the passengers.Full Article
A Russian plane disappears from radar after it crashed when radar lost contact with it. The exact crash site has not been..
A plane with 28 people on board went missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.