Parents speak out after 11-year-old son killed at amusement park: 'It is a nightmare'
Published
The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was killed in a tragic accident on a water ride are breaking their silence in an exclusive...Full Article
Published
The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was killed in a tragic accident on a water ride are breaking their silence in an exclusive...Full Article
An attack at Worlds of Fun has some parents questioning if it’s safe to go back to the Kansas City amusement park.