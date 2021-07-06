A 19-year-old British man was convicted Tuesday of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park, a crime driven by the deluded belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot.A jury at London's...Full Article
Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters
