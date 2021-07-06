Kinzinger says he suspects some lawmakers knew what was going to happen on Jan. 6
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who voted to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, said he suspects...Full Article
