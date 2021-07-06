Canada names 1st Indigenous governor general
An Inuk leader who has served as a Canadian diplomat was named the country's first Indigenous representative of the crown on Tuesday — an announcement that comes in…Full Article
The appointment follows the revelation that hundreds of unmarked graves of children have been found on the grounds of former..
Mary Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian diplomat, has been named as Canada's next governor general - the first Indigenous..