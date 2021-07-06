The most vaccinated country in the world is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases – but so far, the Pfizer vaccine has proven to be effective in preventing serious illness.It was reported in late June that Israel was seeing...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Delta variant infecting fully vaccinated people in Israel
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
U.S. Sees 47% Spike In COVID Cases From Delta Variant
CBS 5 SF KPIX
Liz Cook reports on health officials warning U.S. residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases spike (7-13-2021)
More coverage
Palm Beach County health director 'concerned' with COVID-19 Delta variant, urges vaccinations
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. That was the firm message from Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday, saying COVID-19..
Macron Mulls Compulsory Vaccination For All
Eurasia Review
Australia’s Hermit Nation Strategy Unravels – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Missouri governor: Health officials play COVID-19 blame game
SeattlePI.com
-
Dutch COVID-19 infections soar by 500% in a week
SeattlePI.com