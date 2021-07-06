Britney Spears’ Court-Appointed Lawyer to Resign From Conservatorship Case
Published
Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, will resign from the pop star’s conservatorship case. Ingham filed...Full Article
Published
Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, will resign from the pop star’s conservatorship case. Ingham filed...Full Article
Watch VideoBritney Spears' attorney for the last 13 years has officially filed his application to resign.
Samuel..
Britney Spears waiting for lawyer to file papers