Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passes away
He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on June 30.Full Article
Dilip Kumar's friend Faisal Farooqui took to the actor's verified Instagram handle to share the news with the legendary actor's..
Earlier, the veteran actor was hospitalised after a similar complaint on June 6. Known as the `Tragedy King` of Bollywood, the..