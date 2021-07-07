Phoenix Suns' Dario Saric injures knee, exits Game 1 of NBA Finals against Milwaukee Bucks

Suns forward Dario Saric exited Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night with a right knee injury and will not return.

