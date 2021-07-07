Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers beat Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady in 'The Match'
Published
After plenty of laughs and playful jabs at one another, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers scored a 3-and-2 win against Phil Mickelson...Full Article
Published
After plenty of laughs and playful jabs at one another, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers scored a 3-and-2 win against Phil Mickelson...Full Article
The pairing of Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau proved too much for Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match on Tuesday at The Reserve at..
The fourth edition of The Match goes to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.