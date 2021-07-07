After Britney Spears' spoke in court about the legal arrangement of her conservatorship, court-appointed lawyer Samual Ingham II filed a petition to resign.Full Article
Britney Spears' Court-Appointed Lawyer Appeals to Resign Amid Conservatorship Criticism
