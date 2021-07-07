Heathrow to fast-track vaccinated passengers
London's Heathrow airport said Wednesday it plans to offer fast-track lanes for fully-vaccinated arriving passengers, as the UK government winds down its pandemic curbs.Full Article
Heathrow is to begin fast-tracking fully vaccinated passengers arriving at the airport under a pilot scheme from later this week.