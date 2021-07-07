America-led NATO in Afghanistan: Crimes against humanity call for accountability

"We Are Going to Lose the War in Afghanistan and it will Help Bankrupt us. One of our major strategic blunders in Afghanistan was not to have recognized that both Great Britain and the Soviet Union attempted to pacify Afghanistan using the same military methods as ours and failed disastrously. We seem to have learned nothing from Afghanistan's modern history -- to the extent that we even know what it is. Between 1849 and 1947……” (Chalmers Johnson. Dismantling the Empire — America's Last Best Hope: 8/2010). Was George W. Bush and NATO Pathological Liars to invade Afghanistan? After the 9/11, America led NATO's invasion of Afghanistan was a revulsion against truth as it was in complete disconnect to the living consciousness of global community. David Corn ("Is the President a Pathological Liar? Bush's unhealthy relationship with reality”: LAWeekly: 12/11/2003), outlines the compelling facts: "Bush was more likely engaged in the deceit of triumphalism- ignoring facts and saying whatever sounds good to juice up the public. It was hype, extreme rhetoric, utterly divorced from events on the ground….a demonstration to Bush's penchant to embrace and (peddle) self-serving fantasy over the obvious truth….We will not rest until we bring these committed killers to justice…We must, and we will continue to take the fight to the enemy.”