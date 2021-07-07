Haiti President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated At Home

Watch VideoHaitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday, calling it a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act."
First Lady Martine Moïse was hospitalized following the overnight attack, interim Premier Claude Joseph...
