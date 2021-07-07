Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated in attack on his home
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack at his home on July 7, 2021 according to the country's interim prime minister.
Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack on his private residence early on July 7, according to the..
Jovenel Moïse died in an attack on his private residence on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince. His wife was also shot...