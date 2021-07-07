Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated in attack on his residence
Published
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack on his private residence early on Wednesday, according to the country's...Full Article
Published
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack on his private residence early on Wednesday, according to the country's...Full Article
Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise was killed during an attack on his private residence early on July 7, according to the..
Jovenel Moïse died in an attack on his private residence on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince. His wife was also shot...