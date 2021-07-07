Hubert Hurkacz humbles Roger Federer to make Wimbledon semi-finals

Hubert Hurkacz humbles Roger Federer to make Wimbledon semi-finals

Upworthy

Published

The No 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court and later hailed a ‘super-special’ victory

Full Article