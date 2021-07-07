Hubert Hurkacz humbles Roger Federer to make Wimbledon semi-finals
The No 14 seed Hubert Hurkacz won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Centre Court and later hailed a ‘super-special’ victoryFull Article
Roger Federer says he "really does not know" if he will play at Wimbledon again after losing to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the..
The crowd paid Roger Federer a fitting tribute as he left the court following his loss to Hubert Hurkacz.