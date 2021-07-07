Trump allegedly praised Hitler as doing 'a lot of good things,' new book claims
Then-President Donald Trump allegedly praised Adolf Hitler during a discussion with his White House chief of staff John Kelly in 2018...Full Article
CNN’s David Chalian discusses an excerpt from a new book which alleges that former President Donald Trump once told his then..
Everyone knows you don’t praise Hitler, but President Trump reportedly did the unthinkable.