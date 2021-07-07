Kevin Feige and ‘Black Widow’ Team on Straddling Marvel’s Past and Future
Published
There was an idea. A few years ago in Atlanta, Scarlett Johansson was at dinner with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and development...Full Article
Published
There was an idea. A few years ago in Atlanta, Scarlett Johansson was at dinner with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and development...Full Article
*MILD spoilers for “Black Widow” ahead.*
“Black Widow” may have been the last hurrah for Natasha Romanoff in the..