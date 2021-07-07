Scripps National Spelling Bee Returns To TV With 11 Finalists

Watch VideoWe're here in Orlando, Florida for the televised return of this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee. Eleven kids are competing against each other — and the dictionary — to win the first bee held since 2019.
Ten-year-old spelling finalist Vivinsha Veduru: "I've been a competitive speller since third...
