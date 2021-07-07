Euro 2020: Harry Kane's penalty kick rebound sends England to its first Euro final
Kane's penalty in extra time was saved by Kasper Schmeichel but Kane quickly capitalized on his second chance.Full Article
The England captain's goal sent The Three Lions into the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years
England will be heading to the final of the Euro 2020 championships after beating Denmark at Wembley this evening. A tense..