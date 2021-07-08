Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself over to police
Published
Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison...Full Article
Published
Former South African President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police late Wednesday, authorities said, to begin a 15-month prison...Full Article
[Daily Maverick] Former president Jacob Zuma kept South Africans in suspense -- and awake -- until the eleventh hour, but when news..
Former South African president Jacob Zuma is handing himself over to police after being sentenced to 15 months in prison.