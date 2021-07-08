Japan to declare COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo as it mulls Olympics without fans
Published
Japan is set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the Olympics to try to contain a new wave of...Full Article
Published
Japan is set to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo that will run through its hosting of the Olympics to try to contain a new wave of...Full Article
Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics, fearing an ongoing Covid-19 surge will..
Japanese media reported Thursday that the new emergency measures will lead Olympic organizers to scrap their plans for a limited..