Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port the scene of an explosion and fire
Published
A fire broke out following an explosion from within a shipping container anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port Wednesday.Full Article
Published
A fire broke out following an explosion from within a shipping container anchored in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port Wednesday.Full Article
An explosion inside a container on a ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port late Wednesday caused a large fire and was felt across..
An explosion was heard and felt in Dubai as a large fire ripped through its Jebel Ali port which authorities said broke out in a..