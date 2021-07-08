Former South African President Jacob Zuma hands himself in to police
Former South African President Jacob Zuma has turned himself into police as he prepares to begin a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.Full Article
Former president drops defiance to begin 15-month sentence for snubbing anti-corruption investigators.
The 79-year-old anti-apartheid veteran turned himself in to officers on Thursday in line with a court ruling that says he must..