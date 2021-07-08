Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie During Tense Moment

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Shares Rare Selfie During Tense Moment

Upworthy

Published

Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise offered a rare glimpse at her personal life on July 7, as the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman...

Full Article