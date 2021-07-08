Putin calms crying boy

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a video conference with finalists of the "Big Break" contest, calmed down an overemotional boy who had burst into tears while speaking. The video was published by RT Telegram channel. The schoolboy, while telling the Russian president about his project called "School of the Aristocrat", could hardly hold back his tears and cried. “The fact that you are so worried while talking about what you do with an open heart, can only stress out your good attitude. This is very good. Please don't be shy of your tears, no need to be shy. Everything is just fine," Putin said.