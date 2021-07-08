Teen shot in head while heading home from Astros game on life support
Published
The victim, identified by family as David Xavier Castro, is alive and on life support after Houston police initially said he died.Full Article
Published
The victim, identified by family as David Xavier Castro, is alive and on life support after Houston police initially said he died.Full Article
Tekashi69 's father is living in a homeless shelter, and he's angry that his rap star son hasn't given him any money. The elder..