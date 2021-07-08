Pres. Biden: U.S. Military Mission In Afghanistan Ending On August 31

Watch VideoPresident Biden says the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, just days before we marked 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks which triggered America's longest war.
He says the U.S. has accomplished its objectives, but that didn't include nation-building.
The president believes the...
