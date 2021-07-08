Lithuanian, Spanish Leaders Interrupted By Jets Scrambling To Intercept Russian Planes

A news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a NATO airbase in Lithuania was interrupted Thursday when fighter jets were scrambled to intercept two Russian jets.
The two leaders were three minutes into a news conference, televised live from the Siauliai airbase in...
A news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a NATO airbase in Lithuania was interrupted Thursday when fighter jets were scrambled to intercept two Russian jets.