Pfizer is about to seek US authorisation for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying on Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.Research...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer to seek OK for third vaccine dose; shots still protect
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pfizer To Seek OK For 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine Dose To Dramatically Boost Immunity
KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccine shot that would dramatically boost immunity and may help..
More coverage
Pfizer plans to request FDA approval for COVID booster shot in August
Brisbane Times
The pharma giant said it will request US emergency authorisation in August for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based..