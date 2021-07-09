Conor McGregor attempts to kick Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 press conference
Published
Conor McGregor did his best to ratchet up the hype for his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier on Thursday night.Full Article
Published
Conor McGregor did his best to ratchet up the hype for his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier on Thursday night.Full Article
Conor McGregor is preparing for his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, but he couldn't resist taking a shot at old foe Khabib..
As Conor McGregor prepares for his third matchup against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, he admitted to looking past him..