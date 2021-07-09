UK cop Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard after rape
Published
Former cop Wayne Couzens on Friday pleaded guilty to murdering 33-year-old Sarah Everard after snatching her off a London street and raping her.Full Article
Published
Former cop Wayne Couzens on Friday pleaded guilty to murdering 33-year-old Sarah Everard after snatching her off a London street and raping her.Full Article
London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, holds a press conference after London police officer, Wayne Couzens,..
Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to murdering Sarah Everard.He had previously..