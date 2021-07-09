Teen passenger causes small commercial plane to nosedive after taking over controls in Alaska
Published
The 18-year-old seized the yoke before the pilot was able to regain control of the plane with help from passengers, officials said.Full Article
Published
The 18-year-old seized the yoke before the pilot was able to regain control of the plane with help from passengers, officials said.Full Article
The 18-year-old passenger got up from his seat and took control of the yoke before the pilot was able to regain control of the..
A teenage airline passenger sent a small airplane into a nosedive over Alaska when he grabbed the controls mid-flight, Alaska..