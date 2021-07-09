Video: Rory McIlroy's Club Taken by Fan in Tee Box at 2021 Scottish Open
Published
A fan pulled off a high-risk heist of a club from Rory McIlroy's bag at the 2021 Scottish Open and managed to take a few practice swings...Full Article
Published
A fan pulled off a high-risk heist of a club from Rory McIlroy's bag at the 2021 Scottish Open and managed to take a few practice swings...Full Article
Golf star Rory McIlroy had a bizarre encounter with a spectator Friday, during the second round of the Scottish Open at The..
The bizarre moment a fan is escorted away after stealing one of Rory McIlroy's irons and covers before his round at the..