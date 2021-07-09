Death Toll In Florida Condo Collapse Now 78

Watch VideoThe death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called "heartbreaking" as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was...
