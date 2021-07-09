MLB Draft 2021: Red Sox’s bid for N.J.’s Jack Leiter thwarted in final ESPN mock
Published
Jack Leiter and the Red Sox reportedly have mutual interest ahead of Sunday’s MLB Draft. But ESPN’s expert believes the star Vanderbilt...Full Article
Published
Jack Leiter and the Red Sox reportedly have mutual interest ahead of Sunday’s MLB Draft. But ESPN’s expert believes the star Vanderbilt...Full Article
In our latest mock draft, we have Leiter going to the Red Sox and Rocker going to the Royals
In our latest mock draft, we have Leiter going to the Red Sox and Rocker going to the Royals