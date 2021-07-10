Conor McGregor vows to make Poirier â€˜pay with his lifeâ€™ at UFC 264

Conor McGregor vows to make Poirier â€˜pay with his lifeâ€™ at UFC 264

Upworthy

Published

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor faced off one last time and gave their final thoughts ahead of Saturdayâ€™s UFC 264 main event.

Full Article