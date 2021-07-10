Biden fires Trump-appointed head of Social Security agency
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has fired the commissioner of Social Security after the official refused to resign, and Biden...Full Article
Social Security Administration commissioner Andrew Saul has been fired by United States President Joe Biden's administration for..
The White House said the Social Security commissioner, Andrew Saul, "undermined and politicized" the agency's benefits.