Harper urges global powers not to negotiate with incoming Iranian regime
Published
Former prime minister Stephen Harper is urging the international community not to give Iran's incoming president a seat at the global negotiating table.Full Article
Published
Former prime minister Stephen Harper is urging the international community not to give Iran's incoming president a seat at the global negotiating table.Full Article
By Saber Azam*
The Biden administration made a decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan based on the..