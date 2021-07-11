Air defences installed at Afghanistan's Kabul airport as Taliban gain ground
Published
Afghanistan's Kabul airport has been fitted with an air defence system to counter incoming rockets, officials said on Sunday, as the Taliban pressed on with a blistering offensive across the country. Washington and its allies are due to end their military mission in Afghanistan at the end of next month, even as the insurgents say they now control 85% of the country -- a claim impossible to independently verify.Full Article