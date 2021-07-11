Back in Cannes, Sean Penn directs again, with daughter Dylan
CANNES, France (AP) — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in...Full Article
Sean Penn has served on the jury at the Cannes Film Festival, leading the panel that gave the 2008 Palme d’Or to the French drama..
Sean Penn's latest directorial effort Flag Day is to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.