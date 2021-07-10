Unopened ‘Legend of Zelda’ Game From 1987 Sells for $870,000
Published
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas...Full Article
Published
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas...Full Article
In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in..
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for 870,000 US dollars (£626,000).