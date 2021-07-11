Donald Trump Jr. on his father's Sunday CPAC speech: 'People will be outraged'
Published
Former President Donald Trump will close this weekend's CPAC gathering in Texas by delivering the event's headliner speech.Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump will close this weekend's CPAC gathering in Texas by delivering the event's headliner speech.Full Article
As former President Donald Trump prepares to make remarks at CPAC, Jim Acosta takes a look at his recent activities, including a..
CNN’s Jim Acosta gave Donald Trump the equivalent of a six-minute eye-roll Saturday as he discussed the one-term president’s..