Florida condo collapse: 90 confirmed deaths, 31 still missing, says Mayor
Published
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have been confirmed while 71 bodies that have been identified in the building collapse at Florida.Full Article
Published
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have been confirmed while 71 bodies that have been identified in the building collapse at Florida.Full Article
Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the..
Binx, a cat who lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers South, was reunited with his family after volunteers found him..